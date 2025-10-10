Man gets prison time for OVI crash that killed man, seriously injured woman after Dayton Dragons game

• Judge Timothy O’Connell sentenced Jacob R. Kraft to four to six years in prison, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

• Kraft’s driver’s license will be suspended for four years, and he must pay $10,785 in restitution.

What was he convicted of?

• Kraft pleaded guilty to one count each of involuntary manslaughter, vehicular assault, failure to stop after an accident and operating a vehicle while under the influence, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

• The OVI conviction is a first-degree misdemeanor.

• Three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count each of failure to stop after an accident and OVI were dismissed.

What was he accused of?

• Kraft allegedly killed 74-year-old Theodore Agler and seriously injured a 79-year-old woman after hitting them around 10:15 p.m. on April 19, 2024.

• Agler and the woman were leaving a Dayton Dragons game and crossing Webster Street when Kraft struck them with a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, according to a crash report filed by Dayton police.