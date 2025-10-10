Man gets prison time for OVI crash that killed man, seriously injured woman after Dayton Dragons game

The Dayton Dragons are celebrating their 25th season at Day Air Ballpark (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO).

A 25-year-old West Milton man will spend at least four years in prison after he reportedly hit two people leaving a Dayton Dragons game with a vehicle, killing a Centerville man and seriously injuring a woman.

What was he sentenced to?

• Judge Timothy O’Connell sentenced Jacob R. Kraft to four to six years in prison, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

• Kraft’s driver’s license will be suspended for four years, and he must pay $10,785 in restitution.

Jacob R. Kraft. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

What was he convicted of?

• Kraft pleaded guilty to one count each of involuntary manslaughter, vehicular assault, failure to stop after an accident and operating a vehicle while under the influence, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

• The OVI conviction is a first-degree misdemeanor.

• Three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count each of failure to stop after an accident and OVI were dismissed.

What was he accused of?

• Kraft allegedly killed 74-year-old Theodore Agler and seriously injured a 79-year-old woman after hitting them around 10:15 p.m. on April 19, 2024.

• Agler and the woman were leaving a Dayton Dragons game and crossing Webster Street when Kraft struck them with a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, according to a crash report filed by Dayton police.

• As Kraft drove away, he hit one of them again while they were lying on the ground, according to the prosecutor’s office.

• Medics transported Agler and the woman to Miami Valley Hospital. Agler died 10 days later, on April 29, 2024.

• Kraft’s blood alcohol level concentration was more than double the legal limit, according to the prosecutor’s office.

