Man gets prison time for OVI crash that killed man, seriously injured woman after Dayton Dragons game

A 25-year-old West Milton man will spend at least four years in prison after he reportedly hit two people leaving a Dayton Dragons game with a vehicle, killing a Centerville man and seriously injuring a woman.
What was he sentenced to?
• Judge Timothy O’Connell sentenced Jacob R. Kraft to four to six years in prison, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Kraft’s driver’s license will be suspended for four years, and he must pay $10,785 in restitution.
What was he convicted of?
• Kraft pleaded guilty to one count each of involuntary manslaughter, vehicular assault, failure to stop after an accident and operating a vehicle while under the influence, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.
• The OVI conviction is a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count each of failure to stop after an accident and OVI were dismissed.
What was he accused of?
• Kraft allegedly killed 74-year-old Theodore Agler and seriously injured a 79-year-old woman after hitting them around 10:15 p.m. on April 19, 2024.
• Agler and the woman were leaving a Dayton Dragons game and crossing Webster Street when Kraft struck them with a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, according to a crash report filed by Dayton police.
• As Kraft drove away, he hit one of them again while they were lying on the ground, according to the prosecutor’s office.
• Medics transported Agler and the woman to Miami Valley Hospital. Agler died 10 days later, on April 29, 2024.
• Kraft’s blood alcohol level concentration was more than double the legal limit, according to the prosecutor’s office.
About the Author