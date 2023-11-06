Man hit by vehicle on I-75 South in Harrison Twp.

A man was hit by a vehicle on Interstate 75 South Monday morning in Harrison Twp., prompting the highway to temporarily shut down.

Around 2:04 a.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch received a report a pedestrian on I-75 South just south of Needmore Road was hit by a vehicle.

Initial reports indicated a delivery box truck hit the man, dispatch said.

Information on his condition was not available.

Multiple people called 911 in connection to the incident, including a driver who said he hit the man.

“Some guy ran out in front of me and I couldn’t stop,” the 911 caller said. “I don’t know what happened to him, but I’m real shook up.”

A woman who called 911 said there was a body in the middle of the highway and she almost wrecked her car when she swerved to avoid it.

The incident temporarily closed the southbound lanes of I-75. The highway has since reopened.

It is not clear what the man was doing on the highway or if he had a vehicle nearby.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are released.