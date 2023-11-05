Man hospitalized after being shot during Xenia home invasion

XENIA — A man was shot during in his home Saturday night during an alleged burglary and assault.

Xenia Police Division got the call for a shooting in the 1000 block of Lexington Avenue around 10 p.m. and found the 25-year-old with a gunshot wound in his leg.

He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by Xenia Fire Division.

The man told police the two suspects forced entry into his home and stole property. When the victim confronted the two men, “a physical altercation took place and the victim was shot once,” police said. The suspects then left the area.

The suspects are described as two black males, both around 5-foot-10-inches in height, according to police. One wore a blue Nike jumpsuit and the other wore a black hoodie and dark pants.

This is an ongoing investigation, police said. Those with information regarding the shooting are asked to called Xenia Police Division Criminal Investigation Section at (937) 376-7206 or leave a voicemail at the Xenia Police Tip Line at (937) 347-1623.

