Man in custody following hours-long Dayton SWAT standoff

Saunders said officers saw a "45-year-old male suspect with a felony probation warrant for weapons offenses" who went inside of the residence and refused to leave the building.

“Due to the suspect’s violent history and known history of weapons offenses, the Dayton Police Department’s SWAT Unit and Hostage Negotiation Team were called to the scene,“ he said. ”After a standoff that lasted several hours, multiple people eventually exited the residence.”

Firearms and felony drugs were located inside the apartment, according to Saunders.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was arrested and booked into Montgomery County Jail on the warrant and multiple other charges.

“Detectives from the Dayton Police Department are continuing an investigation,” Saunders said.