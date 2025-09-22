Man in custody following OSHP pursuit, crash

“The trooper visually estimated and confirmed a speed check on the Kia at 49 mph in a posted 35 mph zone,” the patrol said. “The Kia also made a marked lanes violation.”

The patrol said after the Kia was stopped during the traffic stop, the driver accelerated and then continued onto Gettysburg Avenue.

“The trooper activated his overhead lights to conduct a traffic stop; the Kia initially slowed to stop and then slowly rolled in the left lane of travel, before conducting a U-turn,” the patrol said. “After completing a U-turn, the Kia accelerated and fled the opposite way.”

The patrol said a pursuit ensued and the trooper deactivated his overhead lights due to safety concerns.

The trooper observed the Kia continue to travel at a high rate of speed towards the intersection of Gettysburg Avenue and Hoover Avenue with a current red traffic signal for the Kia, OSHP said.

“The trooper reactivated his overhead lights and siren as the Kia approached and then entered the intersection, failing to yield at the red traffic signal,” the patrol said.

The Kia was then hit by a silver Chevrolet sedan in the intersection and after the crash with the Chevrolet, the Kia continued through the intersection, traveled off the right side of the roadway and then struck a utility pole and building, according to the patrol.

The driver exited the Kia, where OSHP said the trooper conducted a felony stop and ordered him onto the ground.

OSHP said the man was taken into custody without incident. He was found to be impaired and was arrested for an OVI.

In addition, the man was driving with a suspended license. He was offered and submitted to a breath test, yielding a .210% BAC, according to OSHP.

He was transported to Kettering Health Main Campus to be evaluated and was then transported to the Montgomery County Jail on one count of “Failure to Comply with the Order or Signal of a Police Officer - Elude or Flee,” however, formal charges have yet to be filed.

The silver Chevrolet involved in the crash in the intersection fled the scene and was not located, according to the patrol.