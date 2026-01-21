Man in custody following Piqua SWAT standoff

He was charged with one count of domestic violence and one count of obstructing official business, according to police.

Crews responded to the 900 block of Boal Avenue following a report made at the Piqua Police Department station at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, police said.

The male victim reported that the suspect had a knife and threatened to cause personal harm.

“The suspect denied officers access to the residence and ceased communications following a brief phone call with officers,” police said. “The victim alerted officers that the suspect had access to guns in the residence.”

The Piqua-Sidney SWAT team was called before 3 p.m. and police officers secured a search warrant for the property.

“Negotiators made contact with the suspect, who remained noncompliant,” police said. “Officers deployed one round of irritant gas in the residence, and the suspect exited peacefully.”

Police said no injuries were reported and there was no active threat to the community.

The suspect remains in custody.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call the Piqua Police Department at 937-778-2027.