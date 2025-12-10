Man in high-speed chase in car stolen from Franklin gets 3 years

He pleaded guilty to felony charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and robbery plus a misdemeanor charge of failure to stop after an accident. As part of his plea, a second count of failure to comply, grand theft of a motor vehicle and a misdemeanor count of obstructing official business were dismissed, according to court records.

Mahmoud also was ordered to pay more than $31,400 restitution to Adesa Auto Auction and had his driver’s license suspended for life, according to his sentencing document.

Once he is released from prison, he will be on parole for up to three years, according to court records.

Mahmoud’s co-defendant, Sam Numan Mahmud Jama, 25, on Monday was ruled incompetent to stand trial.

Jama is charged with three counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor counts of criminal damaging and obstructing official business.

Franklin police were called to a report of a car theft at 8 p.m. April 24 at Adesa Auto Auction at 4400 William C. Good Blvd. in Franklin, where three cars had been stolen and damaged.

A security guard said when he confronted the pair that he was shoved to the ground by the driver, identified as Mahmoud, before they fled in a stolen green Dodge Charger with black racing stripes. The car fled north to Interstate 75 from Ohio 123 before getting off at the Ohio 73 exit and heading east. Police were in pursuit, with the driver’s speeds reaching 85 mph, according to a Franklin Division of Police report.

The stolen car eventually was spotted on Lower Springboro Road after it crashed at a curve near the Springboro Cemetery and Myers Creek Lane, hitting the front of a Chevrolet Equinox.

The officer spotted the two men in the stolen Charger running through a creek behind the cemetery and tried to follow before losing sight of them in heavy brush, the report stated.

Springboro officers apprehended the two men.