Man in life-threatening condition following Labor Day shooting in Dayton

A man has life-threatening injuries after he was shot in Dayton on Labor Day.
Around 11 p.m. Monday, Dayton police responded to the 100 block of Valleyview Drive for a reported assault.
A 37-year-old man was transported to the hospital.
While the man was at the hospital, investigators learned he had been shot, said Dayton police Lt. Eric Sheldon.
The man is in life-threatening condition.
Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate.
