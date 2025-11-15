Man in Miamisburg arrested after attempting to break into a house, fleeing police

Police said the suspect was found “breaking through a front window of that address” initially.

Police officers tried to detain him, and he fled into the residence through the broken window, police said.

A fire was also found inside the house, according to police.

Police later caught the suspect and he was taken into custody.

He’s facing burglary, obstructing official business and resisting arrest charges wise, but haven’t been officially filed yet, according to police.

The fire was extinguished by the Miami Valley Fire District.

“The suspicious fire remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Section of the Miamisburg Police Department and Miami Valley Fire District Investigators,” police said.