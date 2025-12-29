Man indicted after 29 guns found during domestic violence investigation in Harrison Twp.

cc commons photo of gavel

Credit: HANDOUT

Credit: HANDOUT

cc commons photo of gavel
By
1 hour ago
A 58-year-old man has been indicted following a domestic violence threat investigation over the summer in Harrison Twp.

Jeffrey Crutchfield was indicted on 40 counts of having weapons while under disability, all third-degree felonies, and one count of domestic violence, according to the Dayton Municipal Court.

Jeffrey Crutchfield. CONTRIBUTED / MIAMI VALLEY JAILS.

Crews responded to reports of a domestic violence situation on June 13, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the reporting party expressed concern for her safety, particularly due to the presence of firearms in the home.

“Through careful investigative work, deputies safely recovered 29 firearms, 11 homemade suppressor devices and thousands of rounds of ammunition, helping to prevent a potentially dangerous situation from escalating,” the sheriff’s office said.

Several guns and ammunition recovered from a house in Harrison Twp. over the summer. CONTRIBUTED / MONTGOMERY COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE.

Crutchfield is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior felony conviction, according to deputies.

Several guns and ammunition recovered from a house in Harrison Twp. over the summer. CONTRIBUTED / MONTGOMERY COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE.

He was out of the state of Ohio until his arrest on Dec. 18.

Crutchfield remains in custody at the Montgomery County Jail.

His bonds are set for over $525,000, and his next arraignments dates are this afternoon and on Jan. 6, 2026.

