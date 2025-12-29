Man indicted after 29 guns found during domestic violence investigation in Harrison Twp.

Crews responded to reports of a domestic violence situation on June 13, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the reporting party expressed concern for her safety, particularly due to the presence of firearms in the home.

“Through careful investigative work, deputies safely recovered 29 firearms, 11 homemade suppressor devices and thousands of rounds of ammunition, helping to prevent a potentially dangerous situation from escalating,” the sheriff’s office said.

Crutchfield is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior felony conviction, according to deputies.

He was out of the state of Ohio until his arrest on Dec. 18.

Crutchfield remains in custody at the Montgomery County Jail.

His bonds are set for over $525,000, and his next arraignments dates are this afternoon and on Jan. 6, 2026.