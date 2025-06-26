Man indicted after guns, drugs found in Kettering house where human remains also located

He is scheduled to be arraigned on July 1.

On June 17, Kettering police were serving a search warrant related to a missing person investigation on Mini Court.

Three people exited the house and confirmed Smith was inside, Chief Christopher Protsman said previously.

Kettering Regional SWAT crews used various techniques to get Smith to leave the home, but he refused.

“After several hours, the Dayton SWAT team was called in to assist and other tactics were used, including introducing chemical munitions into the home,” the chief said.

Smith continued to stay inside the home. A drone search around 6 p.m. showed Smith was hiding in a closet.

Crews entered the home and took him into custody. He was initially transported to the hospital before being booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

While searching the property the next day, crews found human remains in the back yard. They have not been identified.

The indictment Thursday is related to a firearm, fentanyl and methamphetamine found in the house, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Smith’s ex-girlfriend, Nicole Slusser, was reported missing to Kettering police on June 2, but there was not enough evidence to confirm she was missing, Protsman said.

A week later, additional information led to police entering Slusser as a missing person.

Her family hasn’t spoken to her since December, but potential witnesses said they may have seen Slusser as recently as April, according to police.

Smith was previously charged with strangulation and obstructing official business charges in a separate case in Kettering Municipal Court.

A grand jury declined to indict Smith on the strangulation charge and the municipal case was dismissed.