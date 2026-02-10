Man indicted after reportedly stabbing man multiple times in Eaton

The resisting arrest charge is a second-degree misdemeanor.

The stabbing reportedly stemmed from a comment made about Daniels’ apartment.

On Jan. 9, a man and woman were at his apartment and said it needed to be cleaned, according to Eaton Municipal Court records.

“Without saying anything, Daniels went to a display of bayonet-style knives hanging on the well, retrieved one and began stabbing (the victim),” an affidavit read.

He allegedly stabbed the man three times before turning to the woman. She was able to get him to drop to the knife.

When Eaton officers arrived, they found Daniels in the kitchen. He resisted arrest and fought with police, an affidavit stated.

Once he was in custody, officers began providing medical care to the stabbing victim.

Daniels is being held in the Preble County Jail as of Tuesday. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.