Man indicted in 26-year-old woman’s death in Dayton

Pointer is accused of killing 26-year-old Jamie Guadagno outside a Family Dollar on Troy Street on March 25.

Around 9 p.m., Dayton police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Troy Street.

Officers found Guadagno shot in the throat and chest on the sidewalk in front of an apartment complex, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

She was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries.

Witness statements and surveillance video led investigators to Pointer, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Investigators recovered a gun in a field blocks away, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Pointer was previously convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 1997, the prosecutor’s office said.

He is currently hospitalized due to an unrelated crash.

Pointer is scheduled to be arraigned on April 17.