Man indicted in 69-year-old Dayton woman’s death 20 years later

On May 26, 2004, Lillie Oglesby was found beaten and stabbed to death at her Genesee Avenue home.

During the initial investigation, Felder admitted to being at the house the day of Oglesby’s death, but said she was alive when he left, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Investigators found a bloody metal flashlight, a small Samurai sword and a butcher knife in her bedroom, an affidavit stated.

The case went cold, but the Dayton Police Department Cold Case Unit reviewed the case in 2024.

“During the review we discovered that a fingerprint in blood matching Calvin Felder Jr. had been found on the flashlight used to beat (Oglesby) to death in 2019,” an affidavit read.

Investigators received warrants for Felder’s palm and fingerprints and submitted them to the Montgomery County Regional Crime Lab to be compared to the print found on the flashlight.

A left palm print and right palm right from the flashlight matched Felder, according to municipal court records.

“A left ring fingerprint on the flashlight has similarities to Felder Jr.,” the affidavit read.

Felder could not be ruled out as the source of a fingerprint found on the Samurai sword’s scabbard, according to court documents.

A further investigation revealed Oglesby’s son had dated Felder’s mother according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Felder was 14 years old at the time of Oglesby’s death.

“Unsolved homicides are frustrating for the victim’s family as well as the investigators and prosecutors,” said Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. “Continued perseverance and using advanced investigation methods enabled us to seek justice for the victim.”

Felder was arrested on Jan. 28 and is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond. He will be arraigned on Tuesday.

“This arrest reflects the Cold Case Unit’s commitment to pursuing justice for victims and their families by exhausting every available investigative tool and option, no matter how much time has passed,” Dayton police Lt. Eric Sheldon said.