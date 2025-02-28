Breaking: 10 government officials reprimanded for violating Ohio ethics law in 2024

Man indicted in Riverside hatchet attack, standoff

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court

A 62-year-old man who reportedly attacked another man with a hatchet, leading to a standoff in Riverside, was indicted by a grand jury.

Jeffrey A. Brown is facing two counts each of aggravated robbery and felonious assault in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

He’s accused of attacking a man and hitting him on the head and leg with a hatchet.

Around 6 p.m. on Feb. 17, Riverside police were called to a stabbing at an apartment in the 1700 block of Brandt Pike.

Jeffrey A. Brown. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

The man had serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Riverside police said.

According to Montgomery County Municipal Court Eastern Division records, the man needed staples for his injuries.

Brown reportedly took a metal cart and left the apartment. Police found him at his residence down the street.

He initially refused to leave his home, causing a brief SWAT standoff, according to police.

Brown eventually surrendered and was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

His bond was previously set at $500,000. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

