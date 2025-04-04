Man indicted in shooting at Dayton gas station

He is scheduled to be arraigned on April 17.

Falls reportedly shot another man outside the QuikTrip at 2121 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd on March 25.

Multiple 911 callers reported the shooting around 7:20 p.m. and said a person in a silver car was shot, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

Officers arrived and found a 60-year-old man shot in the face, said Dayton police Lt. Eric Sheldon.

He was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told investigators a man pulled out a gun, stole cash from the victim and then shot him, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

“Approximately 30 minutes later officers were dispatched to an area hospital on a possible stabbing,” Sheldon said. “That person had actually been shot and is the suspect in the shooting from Edwin C. Moses.”

The suspect, later identified as Falls, also had non-life-threatening injuries.

He had more than $1,300 in cash on him, according to municipal court records.

The shooting was captured on surveillance cameras. Falls’ features and clothing matched the surveillance footage.