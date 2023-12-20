Man indicted in shooting at Harrison Twp. gas station

Local News
By
6 minutes ago
X

A man accused of shooting another man at a Harrison Twp. gas station in September has been indicted by a grand jury.

Michael Stroud, 28, of Dayton, is facing two counts each of felonious assault and having weapons while under disability charges, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 28.

Stroud reportedly shot another man at the Sunoco gas station at 3900 Salem Ave. on Sept. 23.

ExploreRELATED: Suspect in Harrison Twp. gas station shooting arrested in Dayton

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to Kettering Health Dayton for a gunshot victim around 5 a.m., said Maj. Jeremy Roy.

The man told deputies he was involved in an argument in the parking lot of the gas station and shot in the arm, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

Investigators identified Stroud as the suspect using surveillance footage, Roy said.

The victim reportedly did not know Stroud prior to the shooting.

The RANGE Task Force arrested Stroud earlier this month in conjunction with federal partners from the FBI Safe Streets Task Force and sheriff’s office detectives. Law enforcement had been conducting surveillance in multiple places he was believed to frequent, Roy said.

Investigators reportedly found two guns, ammunition and suspected narcotics during a search of Stroud’s apartment.

In Other News
1
Executive named lead of Premier Health, Christ Hospital partnership
2
Congressman celebrates community contributors
3
100 years ago, the KKK planted bombs at UD – part of the terror group’s...
4
Xenia, Franklin and Waynesville join other SW Ohio cities enacting...
5
Harrison Twp. man found guilty on all charges in deadly Huber Heights...

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top