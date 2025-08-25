Man indicted in Trotwood SWAT standoff

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. JIM NOELKER/STAFF FILE

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. JIM NOELKER/STAFF FILE
Local News
By
31 minutes ago
X

A grand jury indicted a man in a Trotwood SWAT standoff connection to a child custody exchange earlier this month.

What charges are he facing?

• Shawn Wheeler, 48, was indicted on inducing panic and violation of a protection order in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

• The violation of a protection order charge is a first-degree misdemeanor.

Shawn L. Wheeler. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

icon to expand image

What is he accused of?

• Around 12:47 p.m. on Aug. 15, Trotwood police responded to the 3400 block of Shiloh Springs Road to assist with a child custody exchange, police said.

• Wheeler allegedly barricaded himself in an apartment, resulting in SWAT responding to the scene.

• Crews evacuated several units at Willowood Apartments, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court Western Division records.

• Law enforcement took Wheeler into custody safely. No injuries were reported.

What is next?

• Wheeler is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.

In Other News
1
Shelter in place advisory lifted after SWAT incident reported in Dayton
2
Mel-O-Dee Restaurant in New Carlisle continues ‘feel good’ service 60...
3
Beavercreek seeking public input on changes to busy roadway
4
1 injured in rollover crash in Huber Heights Sunday
5
Woman found guilty in fatal shooting, Trotwood arson fire

About the Author