Man indicted in Trotwood SWAT standoff

• Shawn Wheeler, 48, was indicted on inducing panic and violation of a protection order in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

• The violation of a protection order charge is a first-degree misdemeanor.

What is he accused of?

• Around 12:47 p.m. on Aug. 15, Trotwood police responded to the 3400 block of Shiloh Springs Road to assist with a child custody exchange, police said.

• Wheeler allegedly barricaded himself in an apartment, resulting in SWAT responding to the scene.

• Crews evacuated several units at Willowood Apartments, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court Western Division records.

• Law enforcement took Wheeler into custody safely. No injuries were reported.

What is next?

• Wheeler is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.