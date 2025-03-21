Man indicted of shooting boy near Dayton park

The charges stem from March 11, when a shooting was reported at 3:25 p.m. on North Garland Avenue across from Washington Playground.

Police responded to the park and found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot multiple times. Emergency crews took him to the hospital in stable condition, Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said previously.

A witness at the park said he heard eight to 10 gunshots and saw two juveniles running toward the basketball court, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

“(He) stated that he saw one of the males get struck by the rounds and drop to the ground,” it read.

During a media briefing the day after the shooting Johns declined to comment on whether there was a second juvenile.

Police determined the shooting took place on North Garland Avenue, and a Flock camera in the 100 block captured the suspect’s vehicle, which was broadcast to other law enforcement agencies in the area.

The major said the camera helped identify the suspect in minutes, and Bandas was arrested later that day after Kettering police located the vehicle.

Johns said he had a 5.7 handgun in his possession. Court records said that a search of his car found three rounds that matched the caliber of rounds found at the scene.

Bandas is currently in the Montgomery County Jail, and is scheduled to be arraigned March 25.