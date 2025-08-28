Man indicted on dozens of charges in rape of unconscious woman in Miamisburg

• Taylor M. Baker is facing 14 counts each of rape and sexual battery, two counts of gross sexual imposition and one count each of aggravated burglary and theft in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

•The theft charge is a first-degree misdemeanor.

What was he accused of?

• Baker allegedly raped an intoxicated woman after she passed out at a Miamisburg apartment on Aug. 12.

• Baker, the woman and a third person were singing karaoke at the apartment. The woman passed out after the third person left, according to Miamisburg Municipal Court records.

• When she woke up, she reportedly didn’t remember the previous night. The woman checked her security camera footage and saw Baker standing over her naked, an affidavit read.

• A Miamisburg detective reviewed the video and noted Baker engaged in multiple sex acts while the woman was motionless, according to court records.

• “(The woman) is not seen moving during the rapes,” the affidavit read. “If (her) body moves it is due to Taylor’s manipulation of (her) body.”

• Before she passed out, the woman was stumbling and told Baker she was drunk.

• The detective also wrote Baker started showing affection to the woman after he noticed the camera.

• “(The woman) does not reciprocate this affection and does not appear to be conscious as (she) is unmoving,” the affidavit read.

• Baker told police the woman appeared to be flirting with him during the evening, and they had intimate contact before she fell asleep, according to court records.

What happens next?

• Baker is scheduled to be indicted on Tuesday.

• He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail as of Thursday.