Man indicted on dozens of child porn charges in Montgomery County

1 hour ago
A Montgomery County grand jury indicted a man on more than 20 charges related to child pornography.

Dunivan Matthews, 54, is facing 17 counts of pandering sex-oriented material involving a minor and 11 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 9. A warrant was issued for Matthews’ arrest on Tuesday, according to court documents.

Huber Heights police opened an investigation in Matthews after receiving a referral from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Matthews allegedly shared videos and photos showing child sexual abuse material on Kik, a social media messaging app.

