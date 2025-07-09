Man indicted on murder charges in deadly Fairborn shooting

At 10:38 p.m. on June 9, Fairborn police were called to gunfire reported in the area of June Drive and Williams Street.

When officers arrived, they found 32-year-old Cievion Smith with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Fairborn police.

On June 11, police announced Peters was identified was a suspect. Peters reportedly fled to Oak Grove, Kentucky, and was arrested around noon that day by local police.

He was booked into the Christian County Jail before being extradited to the Greene County Jail.

He has a pre-trial hearing scheduled for Tuesday. A final pre-trial hearing is set for Aug. 28 and Peters’ trial was scheduled for Sept. 15.