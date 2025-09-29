Man indicted on murder charges in deadly Riverside stabbing

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court
Local News
By
32 minutes ago
X

A man accused of fatally stabbing another man with a butterfly knife in Riverside earlier this month is facing murder charges.

What was he indicted on?

• A grand jury indicted Zachery Fugate, 24, on two counts each of murder and felonious assault in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

• He was initially charged with two counts of felonious assault in Montgomery County Municipal Court Eastern Division.

ExploreRELATED: Bond set at $1M for man charged in deadly Riverside stabbing

What is he accused of?

• Fugate allegedly stabbed 46-year-old Jason Gau on Sept. 19 in the 4500 block of Derwent Drive.

• Fugate stabbed Gau multiple times in the neck and abdomen, according to municipal court records.

• Gau was transported to Miami Valley Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Sept. 21.

What happens next?

• Fugate is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.

• He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond.

In Other News
1
2 Middletown men indicted in case involving pregnant woman left in...
2
Full Kroger orders available on DoorDash starting Wednesday
3
Xenia voters to weigh in on proposed income tax levy for streets
4
Two fatal crashes over the weekend in Greene County
5
Bunkers celebrates 30 years in Vandalia on Saturday: ‘They walk in as a...

About the Author