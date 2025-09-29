Man indicted on murder charges in deadly Riverside stabbing

• A grand jury indicted Zachery Fugate, 24, on two counts each of murder and felonious assault in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

• He was initially charged with two counts of felonious assault in Montgomery County Municipal Court Eastern Division.

What is he accused of?

• Fugate allegedly stabbed 46-year-old Jason Gau on Sept. 19 in the 4500 block of Derwent Drive.

• Fugate stabbed Gau multiple times in the neck and abdomen, according to municipal court records.

• Gau was transported to Miami Valley Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Sept. 21.

What happens next?

• Fugate is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.

• He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond.