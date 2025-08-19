Man injured after motorcycle-SUV crash in Huber Heights

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital for severe injuries. The occupants in the silver SUV were also transported to a local hospital for evaluation for possible injuries.

The Huber Heights Police Division Accident Investigation Team was called to the scene to investigate the crash, where speed does not appear to be a factor and possible intoxication is also undetermined at this time.

Fault has not been assigned until the completion of the investigation by the accident investigation team, according to the police division.