Breaking: Trolley Stop property in Oregon District has a new owner

Man injured after motorcycle-SUV crash in Huber Heights

ajc.com

.
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

A man was severely injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday in Huber Heights.

Crews responded to reports of an injury crash between a silver SUV and a silver motorcycle around 5:27 p.m. at the intersection of Chambersburg Road at the exit ramp from State Route 4, according to the Huber Heights Police Division.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital for severe injuries. The occupants in the silver SUV were also transported to a local hospital for evaluation for possible injuries.

The Huber Heights Police Division Accident Investigation Team was called to the scene to investigate the crash, where speed does not appear to be a factor and possible intoxication is also undetermined at this time.

Fault has not been assigned until the completion of the investigation by the accident investigation team, according to the police division.

In Other News
1
1 injured after semi-truck overturned, collided with vehicle on I-70
2
Ohio to redraw congressional maps this year: 5 things to know
3
‘I was a little too quiet’: Before he was a broadcasting star, Kirk...
4
From peanuts to pizza: What to know about Marion’s Piazza history as it...
5
The Greene candy shop owner says it all started with a plan to...

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.