Man in custody after chase on I-75 ends with crash in Harrison Twp.

The trooper initiated a pursuit after the vehicle failed to stop, according to OSHP.

The Volkswagen took the Benchwood Road exit and then got back onto the highway, heading south. The vehicle continued at a high rate of speed until taking the Needmore Road exit, then turning north onto Payne Road and continuing in the area.

While heading south on North Dixie Drive, the Volkswagen turned onto Needmore Road and went off the left side of the road, hitting a tree. The male driver got out of the vehicle and reportedly fled on foot.

He then turned around and walked back to the Volkswagen and was taken into custody for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, operating a vehicle while impaired, failure to control and speeding, according to OSHP.