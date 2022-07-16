Man killed in a hit-and-run in Clermont County

A pedestrian was hit and killed by an unknown vehicle on Branch Hill Guinea Pike in Miami Township Friday night.
The 51-year-old man was pronounced dead on scene by Miami Township EMS and was identified as Michael P. Staats, from Loveland, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Batavia Post.
Staats was walking southeast along Branch Hill Guinea Pike when he was hit by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene, the patrol said.
Miami Township Fire and EMS, the Miami Township’s Police Department and Clermont County Coroner’s Office assisted on scene.
The crash is currently under investigation.
We will update as we learn more.
In Other News
About the Author