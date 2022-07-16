dayton-daily-news logo
X

Man killed in a hit-and-run in Clermont County

ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
.

Local News
By
1 hour ago

A pedestrian was hit and killed by an unknown vehicle on Branch Hill Guinea Pike in Miami Township Friday night.

The 51-year-old man was pronounced dead on scene by Miami Township EMS and was identified as Michael P. Staats, from Loveland, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Batavia Post.

Staats was walking southeast along Branch Hill Guinea Pike when he was hit by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene, the patrol said.

Miami Township Fire and EMS, the Miami Township’s Police Department and Clermont County Coroner’s Office assisted on scene.

The crash is currently under investigation.

We will update as we learn more.

In Other News
1
Stories shine light on Black family’s contributions
2
Mazda reimagines its lineup of SUVs
3
Community Gems recognized for service to others: ‘It’s important to...
4
Resident comments show opposition to Dayton license plate readers
5
‘Pharmacy-style’ healthy food market is headed to West Dayton

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top