dayton-daily-news logo
X

Man killed in accidental shooting in Dayton ID’d

Local News
By
1 hour ago

A 20-year-old man died following a shooting last week that Dayton police says appears to be accidental.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday confirmed the victim’s identity is Keyton Marlon Woods of Dayton.

Police and medics were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. Nov. 15 to the 3700 block of West Second Street near North Gettysburg Avenue after receiving a report that a person had been shot in the face, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

ExploreDayton backs out of deal to turn former school building into police-fire station

“The initial indicators appear that it was unintentional,” Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer said last week.

Woods was a resident of the house where the shooting happened.

Bauer would not say who fired the gun but said there were others there at the time of the shooting.

A memorial service is Wednesday for Woods at the Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel - Dayton, according to his obituary.

Bauer said the shooting is under investigation. It is not clear whether anyone will face charges.

In Other News
1
Crash closes US 42 in Warren County, CareFlight transports 1 to...
2
Gas leak forces closure of part of Grange Hall Road in Beavercreek
3
Ohio’s youth hunters harvest 9,515 deer during gun hunt
4
Firefighter injured in Fairborn house fire that claims family dog
5
Recycle unwanted holiday lights this season with Five Rivers MetroParks

About the Authors

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top