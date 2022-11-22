Man killed in accidental shooting in Dayton ID’d

A 20-year-old man died following a shooting last week that Dayton police says appears to be accidental.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday confirmed the victim’s identity is Keyton Marlon Woods of Dayton.
Police and medics were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. Nov. 15 to the 3700 block of West Second Street near North Gettysburg Avenue after receiving a report that a person had been shot in the face, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
“The initial indicators appear that it was unintentional,” Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer said last week.
Woods was a resident of the house where the shooting happened.
Bauer would not say who fired the gun but said there were others there at the time of the shooting.
A memorial service is Wednesday for Woods at the Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel - Dayton, according to his obituary.
Bauer said the shooting is under investigation. It is not clear whether anyone will face charges.