Man killed in Fourth of July crash in Kettering ID’d

Kettering police pictured at the scene of where a vehicle apparently drove into a house on the corner of Marshall Road and Flowerdale Avenue early July 4, 2025. Police say the driver of the vehicle was deceased upon their arrival. The coroner is working on identification and notification of next of kin. SAM WILDOW/STAFF

By and Samantha Wildow – Dayton Daily News
15 minutes ago
A man who died after a truck hit a home in Kettering on the Fourth of July has been identified.

Tadeo Gatewood, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Around 6:48 a.m. Friday, Kettering police responded to a crash in the 4200 block of Marshall Road near Flowerdale Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found the driver of the pickup truck deceased, said Officer Cynthia James, Kettering police public information officer.

A 2024 Ford Maverick was going north on Marshall Road when it made contact with a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, according to a crash report.

The Maverick went off the right side of the road and hit a tree before spinning into a house.

Gatewood was the driver of the Maverick.

Kettering police are continuing to investigate.

