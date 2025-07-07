Man killed in Fourth of July crash in Kettering ID’d

Around 6:48 a.m. Friday, Kettering police responded to a crash in the 4200 block of Marshall Road near Flowerdale Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found the driver of the pickup truck deceased, said Officer Cynthia James, Kettering police public information officer.

A 2024 Ford Maverick was going north on Marshall Road when it made contact with a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, according to a crash report.

The Maverick went off the right side of the road and hit a tree before spinning into a house.

Gatewood was the driver of the Maverick.

Kettering police are continuing to investigate.