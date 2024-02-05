Man killed in shooting at Jefferson Twp. bar ID’d

Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded around 2:50 a.m. and found Pate dead with an apparent gunshot wound in a vehicle.

A 911 caller told dispatchers he came outside and found his white Ford Expedition had been shot, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

About five minutes later, a man who identified himself as the owner of the bar called 911 and reported a person was sitting in a white truck or SUV with the lights on. He called back a few minutes later and said he didn’t think the person was breathing.

When the dispatcher asked if he heard any gunfire, the caller said he wouldn’t have heard any from inside the bar.