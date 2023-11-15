Man on parole accused of shooting his sister three times in Trotwood

A 35-year-old man indicted Tuesday is accused of shooting his sister three times in March at her Trotwood apartment.

DaVon Rupert is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 28 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault, each with three-year firearm specifications, plus having weapons while under disability for a prior offense of violence.

The shooting happened March 4, according to his indictment.

“The defendant shot his sister three times while inside her apartment,” an affidavit filed in Montgomery County Municipal Court - Western Division stated.

One of the bullets was lodged in her abdomen, according to the affidavit.

Rupert was on parole at the time of the shooting for a January 2020 aggravated assault conviction in Montgomery County.

He is now serving a one-year sentence in the Madison Correctional Institution for an August conviction in Hamilton County for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction.