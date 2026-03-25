Man pleads guilty after truck shot during Centerville road rage incident

He pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault on March 13. The weapons charge was dismissed. Tesarz will be sentenced on April 9.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 9, Centerville police responded to a report of gunfire near the first block of Westpark Road.

Emergency dispatchers received two calls regarding a road rage incident in the area.

“Someone tried to run me over and I fired shots at him,” Tesarz said in a 911 call, according to dispatch records.

He said the other driver tried to pass him in a school zone.

“He put his truck in reverse and tried to hit me, and I fired two shots at him,” Tesarz said.

The other driver also called 911 and reported someone shot at him.

“This guy was doing 10 miles an hour, so I went to go around him,” the caller said. “He wouldn’t let me pass and then he followed me to work. And then fired shots at me.”

He said one of the truck’s windows was broken from the gunfire. He declined to see a medic.

Tesarz fired three rounds, according to police. Two hit the truck and the third hit a commercial building on Westpark Road.

No one was injured during the incident.