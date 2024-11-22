Man pleads guilty in armed robbery at Kroger pharmacy in Harrison Twp.

Breaking: Community mourns as missing West Chester Twp. 6-year-old found dead

A man who reportedly pistol-whipped a Kroger pharmacy worker during an armed robbery in Harrison Twp. pleaded guilty to charges Thursday.

Jeremiah Wayne Addison, 23, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery, kidnapping, robbery, aggravated possession of drugs, theft of drugs and obstructing official business charges, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

The obstructing conviction is a second-degree misdemeanor.

Addison reportedly robbed a Kroger pharmacy at 3520 W. Siebenthaler Ave. on May 30.

Addison held a pharmacist at gunpoint and forced them to give him two bottles of liquid hydrocodone, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

“The suspect threatened the employee with a firearm and struck them in the face with the weapon,” the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

He then left the store.

A few hours later deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person near Markey and Addison avenues.

“The suspect was said to be displaying a firearm and walking down the roadway,” an affidavit read.

Deputies spoke to the man, who was later identified as Addison. The man matched the description of the suspect in the Kroger robbery.

Investigators found the clothes worn during the robbery on Addison’s parents’ back porch, according to court records. The address was reportedly within walking distance of where deputies found Addison

During an interview, Addison denied being involved in the robbery, but said the clothes belonged to him, according to court documents.

