Man pleads guilty in armed robbery spree at Montgomery County, Springfield stores

Timothy Farr pleaded guilty to two counts of using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a violent crime and one count of interference with commerce by threats or violence in U.S. District Court Southern District of Ohio.

As part of a plea agreement, the remaining 11 counts of interference with commerce by threats or violence and 10 counts of using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a violent crime were dismissed.

What was he accused of?

Farr allegedly used a gun to rob a dozen convenience stores in Southwest Ohio, including Dayton, Riverside, Springfield, Trotwood and Cincinnati.

Investigators connected him to armed robberies between Dec. 3 through Dec. 15, 2024, including:

• At the Sunoco gas station on Wayne Avenue in Dayton on Dec. 3, 2024.

• At the Marathon gas station on Linden Avenue in Riverside on Dec. 4, 2024.

• At Ray’s Xenia Avenue Market on Xenia Avenue in Dayton on Dec. 6, 2024.

• At Free Pike Drive-Thru on Free Pike in Dayton on Dec. 7, 2024.

• At the Sunoco gas station on Selma Road in Springfield on Dec. 8, 2024.

• At the Family Dollar on Salem Avenue in Trotwood on Dec. 8, 2024.

• At Mini Mart on North Main Street in Dayton on Dec. 10, 2024.

• At the Marathon gas station on East Fifth Street in Dayton on Dec. 11, 2024.

• At the White Oak Deli on Cheviot Road in Green Twp. on Dec. 12, 2024.

• At the Family Dollar on West Main Street in Springfield on Dec. 14, 2024.

• At Sammy’s Drive-Thru on Woodman Drive in Riverside on Dec. 15, 2024.

• At the United Dairy Farmers on Vine Street in Cincinnati on Dec. 15, 2024.

He stole more than $5,750 in cash, according to court documents.

Farr reportedly wore similar clothes during the robberies.

Investigators identified a vehicle of interest using Flock cameras and ran the license plate through another camera system, which placed the car near a Kammer Avenue home, according to court records.

When officers used a police database to find people associated with the address they reportedly found Farr.

Farr’s booking photo and Bureau of Motor Vehicles photos matched a suspect in a theft from the Moraine Walmart in November 2024, according to a criminal complaint.

On Dec. 16, 2024, a Dayton police officer stopped the suspect vehicle for window tint and a loud exhaust. Farr was in the passenger seat and was wearing clothes and had a mask that reportedly matched the suspect’s clothing during the robberies.

Farr also had a 9mm pistol on him, according to court records.

Police took Farr and the driver into custody.

What happens next?

Farr is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 29 in federal court.