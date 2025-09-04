Man pleads guilty in Clay Twp. child pornography investigation

A 20-year-old Clay Twp. man pleaded guilty in connection to a child pornography investigation.
What did he plead to?
• Ryan D. Lewis, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.
• Three counts of pandering obscenity and two addition counts of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance were dismissed.
What was he accused of?
• Lewis allegedly was downloading child sex abuse material.
• Clay Twp. police opened an investigation after receiving information from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Investigators found child sex abuse material while searching Lewis’ electronics, the prosecutor’s office said.
What happens next?
• Lewis is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 23.
• He could be sentenced to up to a year in prison, according to court records. Lewis is also eligible for community control sanctions.