Breaking: Mexican restaurant Taquitos Uruapan opens in Huber Heights

Man pleads guilty in Clay Twp. child pornography investigation

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. JIM NOELKER/STAFF FILE

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. JIM NOELKER/STAFF FILE
Local News
54 minutes ago
X

A 20-year-old Clay Twp. man pleaded guilty in connection to a child pornography investigation.

What did he plead to?

• Ryan D. Lewis, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

• Three counts of pandering obscenity and two addition counts of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance were dismissed.

What was he accused of?

• Lewis allegedly was downloading child sex abuse material.

• Clay Twp. police opened an investigation after receiving information from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

• Investigators found child sex abuse material while searching Lewis’ electronics, the prosecutor’s office said.

What happens next?

• Lewis is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 23.

• He could be sentenced to up to a year in prison, according to court records. Lewis is also eligible for community control sanctions.

In Other News
1
Area billionaire on front lines of Ukraine war: ‘There are times where...
2
Traffic enforcement detail to take place on U.S. 35 today
3
Food distribution to take place today at the Montgomery County...
4
Here are the 28 southwest Ohio villages under threat of dissolution...
5
Mexican restaurant Taquitos Uruapan opens in Huber Heights