Man pleads guilty in Clay Twp. child pornography investigation

• Ryan D. Lewis, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

• Three counts of pandering obscenity and two addition counts of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance were dismissed.

What was he accused of?

• Lewis allegedly was downloading child sex abuse material.

• Clay Twp. police opened an investigation after receiving information from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

• Investigators found child sex abuse material while searching Lewis’ electronics, the prosecutor’s office said.

What happens next?

• Lewis is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 23.

• He could be sentenced to up to a year in prison, according to court records. Lewis is also eligible for community control sanctions.