Man pleads guilty in false bomb threat in Huber Heights

A making false alarms charge was dismissed.

Phillips will be sentenced on Tuesday. He faces up to a year in prison, according to plea documents.

On Nov. 26, the Huber Heights Communications Center received a threat in a 911 text around 11:09 a.m.

The suspect, later identified as Phillips, claimed he was wearing a bomb, according to Huber Heights police.

Officers responded to Phillips’ apartment in the 6700 block of Barbara Drive.

Due to the nature of the threat, neighboring apartments were evacuated and the area was blocked off as police investigated.

The Regional Emergency Response Team and Dayton Bomb Squad responded to assist at the scene.

Once officers took Phillips into custody, a bomb squad robot completed a sweep of the apartment, according to police.

Investigators did not find any evidence of a bomb.