Man pleads guilty in head-on crash that seriously injured woman in Washington Twp.

One count of operating a vehicle under the influence was dismissed.

DeHaven is scheduled to be sentenced on July 31.

On March 19, 2024, DeHaven was driving a 1999 Pontiac Sunfire east in the 800 block of West Spring Valley Pike when the car crossed onto the other side of the road, according to a crash report.

The Pontiac hit a 2008 Chevrolet Equinox head on. A 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan traveling behind the Chevrolet hit the back of the SUV.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 70-year-old woman, was transported to Kettering Health Main Campus with serious injuries, according to a crash report.

DeHaven was taken to Miami Valley Hospital South with minor injuries. The driver of the Volkswagen was not injured.