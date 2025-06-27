Breaking: 2 new restaurant concepts to open in Dayton Arcade as Gather by Ghostlight announces last day

Man pleads guilty in head-on crash that seriously injured woman in Washington Twp.

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court

1 hour ago
A man pleaded guilty in a head-on crash that seriously injured a 70-year-old woman in Washington Twp. last year.

Joseph DeHaven pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular assault on Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

One count of operating a vehicle under the influence was dismissed.

DeHaven is scheduled to be sentenced on July 31.

ExploreRELATED: Brookville man indicted in OVI crash that seriously injured 70-year-old woman

On March 19, 2024, DeHaven was driving a 1999 Pontiac Sunfire east in the 800 block of West Spring Valley Pike when the car crossed onto the other side of the road, according to a crash report.

The Pontiac hit a 2008 Chevrolet Equinox head on. A 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan traveling behind the Chevrolet hit the back of the SUV.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 70-year-old woman, was transported to Kettering Health Main Campus with serious injuries, according to a crash report.

DeHaven was taken to Miami Valley Hospital South with minor injuries. The driver of the Volkswagen was not injured.

