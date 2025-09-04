Man pleads guilty in OVI crash that killed 1 outside Dayton Dragons stadium

• Jacob R. Kraft, 25, pleaded guilty to one count each of involuntary manslaughter, vehicular assault, operating a vehicle under the influence and failure to stop after an accident in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

• The OVI conviction is a first-degree misdemeanor.

• Three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and an additional failure to stop after an accident and OVI charge were dismissed.

What was he accused of?

• Kraft was indicted in crash near Webster Street and East Monument Avenue in Dayton that seriously injured a 78-year-old woman and killed 74-year-old Theodor Agler.

• Around 10:15 p.m. on April 19, 2024, Agler and the woman were crossing Webster Street when they were hit by a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Kraft, according to a Dayton police crash report.

• The pair were reportedly leaving a Dayton Dragons game.

• Medics transported them to Miami Valley Hospital. Agler died 10 days later, on April 29, 2024.

• Kraft fled the scene following the crash, according to the report.

• His blood alcohol concentration was more than double the legal limit, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said.

What happens next?

• Kraft is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 6.