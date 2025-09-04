Man pleads guilty in OVI crash that killed 1 outside Dayton Dragons stadium

Breaking: Premier Health data breach victims receiving letters to make them aware

31 minutes ago
A West Milton man who allegedly hit two people, including a 74-year-old man who died, leaving a Dayton Dragons game pleaded guilty.

What did he plead to?

• Jacob R. Kraft, 25, pleaded guilty to one count each of involuntary manslaughter, vehicular assault, operating a vehicle under the influence and failure to stop after an accident in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

• The OVI conviction is a first-degree misdemeanor.

• Three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and an additional failure to stop after an accident and OVI charge were dismissed.

Jacob Kraft. Photo courtesy Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

What was he accused of?

• Kraft was indicted in crash near Webster Street and East Monument Avenue in Dayton that seriously injured a 78-year-old woman and killed 74-year-old Theodor Agler.

• Around 10:15 p.m. on April 19, 2024, Agler and the woman were crossing Webster Street when they were hit by a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Kraft, according to a Dayton police crash report.

• The pair were reportedly leaving a Dayton Dragons game.

• Medics transported them to Miami Valley Hospital. Agler died 10 days later, on April 29, 2024.

• Kraft fled the scene following the crash, according to the report.

• His blood alcohol concentration was more than double the legal limit, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said.

What happens next?

• Kraft is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 6.

