Man pleads guilty in shooting death of 18-year-old in Dayton

He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 3.

Wood was initially indicted on murder, felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, tampering with evidence and having weapons while under disability last April.

Following a trial in October, a jury acquitted him of tampering with evidence but could not reach a verdict on the remaining charges.

The case stems from a shooting around 6 a.m. on April 6 in the 2400 block of Auburn Avenue.

Dayton officers responded to find 18-year-old Larod Allen DeLong lying in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wood allegedly was alerted to movement in his driveway by a doorbell camera.

The footage showed he went outside with a gun and fired dozens of shots at two people who were trying to break into his car, police said.

At least two rounds hit DeLong. He was shot in the back of the head as he was running away, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Investigators reportedly found more than 40 spent bullet casing while canvassing the area.