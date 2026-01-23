Man pleads guilty in stabbing at Dayton senior living home

The aggravated assault charged was filed via a bill of information on Tuesday.

The initial indictment — two counts of felonious assault — was dismissed.

Black reportedly stabbed a man at the Huffman Place Senior Living Home at 100 Huffman Ave. on June 19.

Dayton police found the man bleeding heavily with a serious wound to his upper left arm, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Two 911 callers reportedly identified Black as the suspect.

Surveillance camera footage showed Black with a large kitchen knife just before and immediately after the man was stabbed, according to court records.

An affidavit stated Black admitted to stabbing the man during an altercation.

Police recovered the knife from Black’s kitchen sink.

Black is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 25.