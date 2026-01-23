Man pleads guilty in stabbing at Dayton senior living home

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. JIM NOELKER/STAFF FILE

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. JIM NOELKER/STAFF FILE
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

A man accused of stabbing another man with a kitchen knife at a Dayton senior living home last summer pleaded guilty.

Alfred E. Black, 66, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

The aggravated assault charged was filed via a bill of information on Tuesday.

Alfred E. Black. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

icon to expand image

ExploreRELATED: Man charged in stabbing at Dayton senior living home

The initial indictment — two counts of felonious assault — was dismissed.

Black reportedly stabbed a man at the Huffman Place Senior Living Home at 100 Huffman Ave. on June 19.

Dayton police found the man bleeding heavily with a serious wound to his upper left arm, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Two 911 callers reportedly identified Black as the suspect.

Surveillance camera footage showed Black with a large kitchen knife just before and immediately after the man was stabbed, according to court records.

An affidavit stated Black admitted to stabbing the man during an altercation.

Police recovered the knife from Black’s kitchen sink.

Black is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 25.

In Other News
1
Ohio Supreme Court rules against Xenia Schools in public records case
2
As storm nears, electric grid operator warns of ‘arctic cold front’
3
Kettering Health employees launch nonprofit to provide coats to...
4
UPDATE: Roads reopen following Kettering water main break
5
Our staff’s streaming recommendations for when we are all snowed in

About the Author