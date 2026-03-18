Man pleads guilty to deadly shooting in Miamisburg basement

As part of a plea deal, the defense and prosecution agreed to an aggregate sentence of 30 years to life, according to court records.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 25.

Turner was set to go to trial for Leslie Ross’ murder on March 23.

Ross was found shot five times in a basement in the 700 block of Golden Arrow Court on March 12, 2025, according to Miamisburg Municipal Court records.

Just before 9:30 a.m., a man called 911 and reported a shooting at his home.

“The guy shot his girlfriend in my basement and he’s got a gun,” the caller said, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

The suspect, later identified as Turner, reportedly asked the 911 caller to help hide the body.

The 911 caller left the house with his dog and called police from another residence.

Miamisburg police met with the caller, who said he was at home in his bedroom when he heard a slapping sound coming from the basement, according to court records.

“Dametrius came upstairs and told (the man) that he had messed up and that he needed help,” an affidavit read. “(He) was asked if Dametrius told him what had occurred and (he) stated that he didn’t have to because he already knew that (there) were gunshots and he knew that Dametrius did something bad.”

Indoor Ring video footage reportedly captured audio of the shooting and showed Turner come upstairs with a gun.

Police found blood on stairs to the basement and on the basement floor.

Officers located Ross in the basement’s lounge area. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators also spoke to a second resident who was reportedly in a basement shower at the time of the shooting.

“He heard the victim yell, ‘Don’t do it. No!’ before hearing what he thought was slapping noises,” an affidavit stated. “He thought Dametrius was striking something like the floor or the dog.”

He went to his upstairs bedroom after showering. He told police he didn’t see Ross in the basement, according to court records.

Police identified Turner as a suspect and posted on social media asking for the public’s help finding him.

Officers arrested him after a 13-hour man hunt. A couple saw Turner while they were walking near South Elm Street and West Blossom Hill Road.

“They saw the post on social media, saw that it was him and called us for help,” Miamisburg police Chief Mike Brem said. “We can’t thank them enough for being willing to communicate that to us.”

Neither Turner nor Ross were residents at the Golden Arrow Court home, but Turner had been staying there, the police chief said.

Brem said Turner and Ross knew each other briefly, but he didn’t offer additional details.