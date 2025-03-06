Man pleads guilty to killing father in Miami County

A 22-year-old man pleaded guilty to shooting and killing his father in Miami County.
On Feb. 25, Daniel H. Davis Jr. pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated murder, according to Miami County Common Pleas Court.
Three counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault were dismissed.
Davis is scheduled to be sentenced on March 27.
On Dec. 30, Davis allegedly shot his father, 54-year-old Daniel H. Davis Sr.
Miami County sheriff’s deputies were called to the 5000 block of Monroe Concord Road in Union Twp. around 6:45 p.m. for a reported shooting.
When deputies arrived they found Davis Sr. had been shot with a handgun, according to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators determined the shooting stemmed from an argument between the father and son.
A medical helicopter transported Davis Sr. to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
About the Author