Dayton man pleads guilty to murdering woman next to 4-year-old daughter

Noah M. Corbitt, 24, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to one count of murder, four counts of felonious assault and one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, all of which have three-year firearm specifications, according to plea agreement documents filed Wednesday.

He also agreed to forfeit the 9mm handgun used in the shooting.

Corbitt could be sentenced to up to life in prison, and face fines up to $95,000, plea documents said.

As part of the plea agreement, one count of murder and one count of felonious assault were dismissed, along with 5-year firearm specifications on each count.

The shooting

Corbitt was accused of shooting and killing 26-year-old Jermea Lyle Sept. 21, 2024.

At around 7:10 a.m., Lyle’s boyfriend was giving a ride to an employee of a business near the Dayton International Airport, while Lyle and their 4-year-old daughter were sitting in the back seat.

The vehicle was driving south on Interstate 75 and took the off-ramp to U.S. 35 West when Lyle’s boyfriend said he heard a pop.

“After the gunshot went off, he began to hear his girlfriend screaming that she had been shot,” Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said previously.

He drove to Miami Valley Hospital, where Lyle was pronounced dead.

According to investigators, Corbitt had been in an argument over money with the passenger in the front seat. He then followed the vehicle and shot at it.

What happens next?

Corbitt is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 14.

At the time of writing, he is in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond, where he has been since his arrest in September 2024.

Staff writers Kristen Spicker and Jen Balduf contributed to this report.