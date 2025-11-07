Man pleads guilty to robbery, shooting in Dayton gas station parking lot

• Guilty plea: Joseph Falls pleaded guilty to one count each of aggravated robbery, felonious assault and having weapons while under disability in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

He entered the guilty plea on Friday. Falls’ trial was set to start on Monday.

• Dismissed: One count each of aggravated robbery, felonious assault and having weapons while under disability were dismissed.

What was he accused of?

• Shooting reported: Dayton police responded to a shooting at the QuikTrip gas station at 2121 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd. around 7:20 p.m. on March 25.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch received multiple 911 calls stating a person in a silver car was shot in the parking lot and the shooter fled the area.

Officers found a 60-year-old man who had been shot in the face at the scene, said Dayton police Lt. Eric Sheldon. Medics took the man to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

• Witness statements: Witnesses told investigators a man pulled out a gun, took the victim’s cash and then shot him, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Surveillance cameras also captured the shooting on the video.

• Stabbing reported: About 30 minutes later, police responded to Kettering Health Dayton for a possible stabbing.

Medical staff informed police the person had been shot, according to court documents.

Sheldon said the person who was shot was the suspect in the gas station shooting.

He had non-life-threatening injuries.

The man, identified as Falls, reportedly had more than $1,300 in cash on him.

His features and clothing also matched the surveillance footage from the gas station, according to court records.

What happens next?

• Sentencing: Falls will be sentenced on Dec. 9.