Man pleads guilty to shooting at vehicle in Dayton, seriously injuring woman

• Guilty plea: Devin L. Rogers, 21, pleaded guilty to felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on Friday.

• Dismissed: Two additional counts of felonious assault were dismissed.

What was he accused of?

• Shooting: Rogers is accused of shooting at a vehicle on Oxford Avenue in Dayton just after 8 p.m. on Jan. 20.

Two people were in the vehicle. One was seriously injured and the other was at risk of serious injuries, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

“The victim, a 20-year-old female, was transported to an area hospital via private conveyance and has a life-threatening injury,” Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer said previously.

What happens next?

• Sentencing: Rogers’ sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 31.