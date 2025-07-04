Man pleads guilty, woman sentenced to probation in Christmas Eve drive-by shooting

Three counts of felonious assault were dismissed.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 6.

Tre’a Miller, 26, also of Trotwood, was sentenced to up to five years of probation, according to court records. She was ordered not to have contact with the victim as a condition of her community control sanctions.

If Miller violates her probation, she could spend eight to 12 years in prison.

She previously pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault. Two other felonious assault charges were dismissed.

Around 5:45 a.m. on Dec. 24, 2024, Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting near Fortman and Hackett drives.

Deputies found a man with gunshot wounds and recovered multiple shell cases, according to the sheriff’s office.

Security footage showed there was a drive-by shooting involving a white Ford Fusion.

During the investigation, deputies identified Miller and Wells as the shooters, the sheriff’s office said.