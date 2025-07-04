Breaking: Man pleads guilty, woman sentenced to probation in Christmas Eve drive-by shooting

Man pleads guilty, woman sentenced to probation in Christmas Eve drive-by shooting

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. JIM NOELKER/STAFF FILE

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. JIM NOELKER/STAFF FILE
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

A man pleaded guilty and a woman was sentenced to probation for a drive-by shooting on Christmas Eve in Jefferson Twp.

Jaevon Wells, 31, of Trotwood, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and having weapons while under disability in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Three counts of felonious assault were dismissed.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 6.

ExploreRELATED: 2 charged connected to Christmas Eve drive-by shooting
Tre’a Lynette Miller (left) and Jaevon Nathaniel Wells (right). Photos courtesy of Montgomery County Jail.

icon to expand image

Tre’a Miller, 26, also of Trotwood, was sentenced to up to five years of probation, according to court records. She was ordered not to have contact with the victim as a condition of her community control sanctions.

If Miller violates her probation, she could spend eight to 12 years in prison.

She previously pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault. Two other felonious assault charges were dismissed.

Around 5:45 a.m. on Dec. 24, 2024, Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting near Fortman and Hackett drives.

Deputies found a man with gunshot wounds and recovered multiple shell cases, according to the sheriff’s office.

Security footage showed there was a drive-by shooting involving a white Ford Fusion.

During the investigation, deputies identified Miller and Wells as the shooters, the sheriff’s office said.

In Other News
1
Dayton man walking the Appalachian trail identified in pool drowning in...
2
Police seek potential witnesses to fatal Fourth of July crash in...
3
Dayton man accused of hurting 5-month-old sentenced to probation
4
‘Complete game changer’: Miami Twp. firm only 2nd in US to invest in...
5
COMMUNITY GEM: Dayton man has served immigrant community for 40+ years

About the Author