Man pleads no contest to hitting Butler Twp. cruisers with stolen truck

Brown reportedly had multiple warrants and a probation violation. When police found him hiding, Brown ran away and crossed Interstate 75 North, almost causing a wreck, according to the affidavit. He then stole a 1991 Dodge Dakota pickup truck parked at Knights Inn Dayton in the 7500 block of Poe Avenue nearby.

When police arrived in marked cruisers, “Anthony deliberately rammed multiple cruisers and almost struck (an officer) as well,” the affidavit stated.

Officers took Brown into custody after performing a vehicle take-down maneuver.

When he is sentenced, he faces up to a combined 2½ years in prison and up to $7,500 in fines, according to the plea document.

Brown remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.