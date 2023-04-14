BreakingNews
Jury finds man not guilty in deadly Dayton stabbing
X

Man pleads no contest to hitting Butler Twp. cruisers with stolen truck

Crime & Law
By
54 minutes ago

A Columbus man was found guilty of stealing a pickup truck and using it to hit multiple Butler Twp. police cruisers on Christmas Eve.

Anthony Lamar Brown, 33, will be sentenced April 27 by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Gerald Parker after he pleaded no contest Thursday to grand theft of a motor vehicle and vandalism, both felony charges.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Brown was scheduled to go to trial starting Tuesday. As part of his plea, felony charges of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business and two additional counts of vandalism were dismissed.

Butler Twp. police responded around 10:45 a.m. Dec. 24 to the Days Inn in the 7400 block of Miller Lane on a report of a disorderly person. When officers arrived, a woman told them Brown threatened to kill her and was chasing her, according to an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court.

ExploreRELATED: Man accused of running from Butler Twp. police, hitting cruisers with stolen truck

Brown reportedly had multiple warrants and a probation violation. When police found him hiding, Brown ran away and crossed Interstate 75 North, almost causing a wreck, according to the affidavit. He then stole a 1991 Dodge Dakota pickup truck parked at Knights Inn Dayton in the 7500 block of Poe Avenue nearby.

When police arrived in marked cruisers, “Anthony deliberately rammed multiple cruisers and almost struck (an officer) as well,” the affidavit stated.

ExploreJudge orders 3rd mental competency eval for man charged in quadruple Butler Twp. homicide

Officers took Brown into custody after performing a vehicle take-down maneuver.

When he is sentenced, he faces up to a combined 2½ years in prison and up to $7,500 in fines, according to the plea document.

Brown remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.

In Other News
1
Dayton woman indicted in boyfriend’s shooting after CashApp request
2
Dayton man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in deadly shooting
3
Darke County sheriff IDs man wanted in double homicide investigation
4
Bomb threat made to dozens of Indiana schools; investigation underway
5
Middletown woman accused of dismembering husband’s body declared...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top