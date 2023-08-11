BreakingNews
Man rescues wife from house fire in Xenia

Credit: Marshall Gorby

1 hour ago
A man rescued his wife from a house fire in Xenia Friday morning.

Hugh Flemming said his wife alerted him to the fire at their Drake Drive house. She stays in a separate bedroom because she is on oxygen, he added.

“I heard her yell and she doesn’t normally yell like that,” Flemming explained. “I went back there and there [the fire] was.”

While Flemming carried his wife outside, he credits someone else for rescuing them Friday morning.

ExplorePHOTOS: Heavy flames engulf Xenia home

“The person who saved our lives was the man upstairs, God,” he said. “He’s the man.”

Heavy flames engulfed the back of the house, leading to severe damage.

We’ve reached out to the Xenia Fire Division to learn more about the fire and what may have caused it.

We will update this story as more information is available.

