Man sentenced in hammer attack, stolen vehicle in West Carrollton

• Xavier Smith, 20, was sentenced to four to six years in prison, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

• He received credit for 116 days for time served.

• Once Smith is released from prison he will be on probation for two to five years.

What did he plead to?

• Last week Smith pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated robbery, according to court documents.

• Felonious assault, tampering with evidence and grand theft of a motor vehicle charges were dismissed.

What was he accused of?

• On May 1, West Carrollton police responded to the 500 block of South Elm Street.

• Officers arrived to find a man with visible injuries to his face and head, according to Miamisburg Municipal Court records. Medics transported him to the hospital.

• The man told police a man hit him on the back of the head with a hammer, an affidavit read.

• Doorbell security footage reportedly showed a man enter the house and exit within an hour with a hammer.

• Investigators determined the man took the victim’s car keys and fled, according to municipal court records.

• A license plate reader camera found the vehicle in Dayton. A Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy responded and the occupants allegedly fled.

• A possible suspect was later identified walking around the downtown Dayton RTA hub and library.

• Dayton police found the man at the Main Street McDonald’s and determined he matched the description of the suspect in the West Carrollton robbery, according to municipal court documents.

• The man, later identified as Smith, was taken into custody and interviewed by Dayton police.

• Smith told officers he went to the victim’s West Carrollton house and fell asleep, according to an affidavit.

• He said he woke up and took the hammer because he needed one to do some jobs, according to court documents.

• Smith allegedly said he left in an Uber and the man’s injuries were from Smith’s fists. He later said he hit the man with a hammer multiple times to defend himself and took the man’s vehicle, according to court records.