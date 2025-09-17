Breaking: Man convicted in Dayton ex-girlfriend’s death sentenced to at least 23 years in prison

Man sentenced in multiple Facebook Marketplace robberies in Dayton

Local News
32 minutes ago
A man who allegedly lured Facebook Marketplace shoppers to a Dayton residence and then robbed them was sentenced to prison.

What was he sentenced to?

• Ashton LJ Brooks, 19, was sentenced to seven years in prison, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Ashton LJ Brooks. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

What was he convicted of?

• He pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated robbery earlier this month, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

What was he accused of?

• Brooks allegedly robbed five people attempting to buy an Xbox in separate incidents.

• He met the victims on Facebook Marketplace and lured them to Elmwood Avenue in Dayton, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

• Brooks was armed with a gun during the robberies.

• The incidents took place from Dec. 18, 2024, to Jan. 9, 2025.

• Brooks allegedly stole cash from four of the victims and shoes from the fifth person.

• Two victims identified Brooks in a photo lineup, according to municipal court records.

Dayton police encourages people who are buying and selling items online to use safe exchange zones outside police departments to avoid being scammed.

Dayton has safe exchange zones at:

• 951 Washington St.

• 417 E. Helena St.

• 2721 Wayne Ave.

• 248 Salem Ave.

