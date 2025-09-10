Man sentenced in OVI crash that killed 1, seriously injured another outside Miami Valley North

• Daryl Anderson Dillard, 61, was sentenced to 19 to 24 and a half years in prison, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

• His driver’s license was also suspended for the rest of his life, and he must pay nearly $22,000 in restitution for damages to the hospital.

What was he convicted of?

• Dillard pleaded guilty aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, vandalism and operating a vehicle while under the influence in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

• The OVI conviction is a first-degree misdemeanor.

• One count of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of failure to stop after an accident and five counts of OVI were dismissed.

Who was involved?

• Dillard was trying to back into a parking space with a 2007 Cadillac DTS when the crash happened, according to a crash report.

• William E. Rodenberg, 77, and a 74-year-old man were injured and take to the hospital.

• Rodenberg was pronounced dead at the hospital and the other man had serious, life-threatening injuries, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

What was he accused of?

• On July 22, 2024, Dillard accelerated while attempting to back into a parking space, according to the crash report.

• The car hopped the curb and hit a guard shack at the hospital entrance before striking Rodenberg and a second pedestrian.

• The car dragged the men briefly, according to the sheriff’s office.

• Dillard also hit a parked 2017 Kia Forte, which sent the Kia into a parked 2024 Ford E-450 van.

• He also drove through mulch and landscaping before returning to the parking lot and hitting a 2013 Toyota Avalon, according to the crash report.

• The car came to a stop due to damage, according to the prosecutor’s office.

• Dillard tested positive for tested positive for marijuana, benzoylecgonine, cocaethylene, cocaine and ethanol, according to a Vandalia Municipal Court affidavit. A tall can of Bud Ice beer was reportedly inside the car.

• He was on probation at the time of the crash and didn’t have a valid driver’s license due to a previous OVI conviction, according to the prosecutor’s office.